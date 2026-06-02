Anti-LGBTQ bill: ‘There’s nothing to reconsider’ – Majority Leader reacts to Speaker’s request

Mahama Ayariga

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga has insisted that Parliament validly passed the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025.

He is arguing that Speaker Alban Bagbin has no authority to reverse a decision already taken by the House.

This comes on the back of the Speaker’s call for Parliament to revisit the controversial anti-LGBTQ bill after raising concerns about the process leading to its passage on Friday, May 29.

Mr. Bagbin indicated that he had expected Parliament to begin consideration of the bill and was surprised to learn that all stages of the legislative process had already been completed.

Speaking on Joy FM's Top Story on Tuesday, June 2, Mr. Ayariga maintained that the House complied fully with its Standing Orders and rejected suggestions that the bill was improperly passed.

"My view is that there's really nothing to really consider. We promised Ghanaians that we will pass a law prohibiting LGBTQ. We will pass a law prohibiting the promotion of LGBTQ. We will pass a law that does not allow us to recognize marriage by people of the same gender. We will pass a law punishing people who are luring children into the practice and also punish those who are financing and sponsoring their promotion," he said.

The Majority Leader explained that concerns regarding the requirement for a 24-hour interval between stages of consideration were addressed through a procedural motion to abridge time, a mechanism frequently used by Parliament to fast-track legislative business.

According to him, the motion was duly moved and approved by the First Deputy Speaker, paving the way for the House to proceed with the third consideration stage of the bill.

The latest disagreement between the Speaker and the Majority Leader adds a new dimension to the debate over the bill, which still faces further constitutional processes before it can become law.

Speaker's Appeal

Earlier today, the Speaker of Parliament directed the House to revisit the passage of the anti-LGBTQ bill.

This follows concerns over whether the level of bipartisan support reflected in the committee report was adequately demonstrated during proceedings on the floor.

The directive was issued after questions were raised about the manner in which the bill was passed by Parliament.

According to the Speaker, the committee report that accompanied the bill indicated that members from both the Majority and Minority sides unanimously supported the proposed legislation.

However, he noted that the same bipartisan consensus was not clearly reflected during the bill's passage in the House.

Mr. Bagbin explained that where a committee presents a report indicating unanimous or bipartisan support for a bill, that consensus ought to be evident in the proceedings and decision-making process on the floor of Parliament.

"Neither did the proceedings of that day convey the unanimity, nor bipartisan understanding upon which the bill was initially promoted and deliberated upon," he said.

It is therefore the Speaker's view that Parliament must return to reconsider aspects of the bill's passage to ensure that the bipartisan support captured in the committee report is properly demonstrated and reflected in the legislative process.

"My concern is that legislation of such profound national importance should proceed on a foundation of broad parliamentary support, bipartisan cooperation, and scrupulous adherence to the procedures established by the Constitution and the Standing Orders of Parliament. The legitimacy, credibility, and enduring authority of any law depend not only on the objectives sought to be achieved, but also on the integrity of the process by which the law is enacted," he added.

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