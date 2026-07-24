Where is the man who put us in debt? – Majority Leader demands Ofori-Atta’s return

Audio By Carbonatix
Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga has called for former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to return to Ghana to account for what he described as the country’s worsening debt burden under the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.
Contributing to the debate on the 2026 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review in Parliament on Thursday, July 23, Mr Ayariga accused the former Finance Minister of recklessly borrowing and mismanaging the economy before leaving the country.
“Where is the man who put us in debt? Where is Ken Ofori-Atta? After borrowing recklessly and creating the debt, he has gone and is hiding in the United States of America. We must bring Ken Ofori-Atta back,” he said.
The Majority Leader argued that Mr Ofori-Atta should be made to explain to Ghanaians how the country’s finances were managed during his tenure.
“Ken Ofori-Atta should be brought back to account to the good people of Ghana for why he so grossly mismanaged our finances and left ordinary Ghanaians to struggle to fix the economy while he enjoys himself in the United States of America,” he added.
Mr Ayariga contrasted the performance of the current Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, with that of his predecessor, claiming the economy is now being managed without imposing burdensome taxes or engaging in excessive borrowing.
“We were in this country, in this Parliament, and there was a Finance Minister who told us that he could not run this economy without taxing our mobile money transfers.
“Today, we have a Finance Minister who has abolished all those taxes, and yet he is successfully managing our economy. We have a Finance Minister who is not borrowing recklessly, but is successfully managing our economy,” he stated.
The Majority Leader commended Dr Forson for what he described as prudent fiscal management, saying the Finance Minister had demonstrated sound leadership through policies aimed at stabilising the economy while easing the tax burden on citizens.
He also criticised the previous NPP administration over its spending priorities, arguing that the current government is investing in critical infrastructure, including schools, roads and bridges, instead of projects such as the National Cathedral.
According to Mr Ayariga, the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review reflects government’s commitment to expanding educational infrastructure, rehabilitating schools and undertaking major road projects across the country.
He also expressed confidence in Dr Forson’s stewardship of the economy, declaring that “Ghana is working again” under the current administration and urging Parliament to commend the Finance Minister for his performance.
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