Three years ago Ghana could not borrow, today the market is calling us – Ato Forson

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson says Ghana has regained investor confidence after years of losing access to international capital markets, but insists government will remain cautious about returning to external borrowing.

Presenting the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament on Thursday, July 24, Dr Forson attributed the renewed investor interest to fiscal consolidation measures and broader economic reforms implemented by government.

He said Ghana’s economic credibility has improved significantly compared to the period when the country was effectively locked out of international capital markets.

“Mr Speaker, three years ago Ghana could not borrow from the international market at any price, but today the market is calling us, but we are not in a hurry,” Dr Forson told Parliament.

The Finance Minister said although investor appetite for Ghana has returned, government will prioritise debt sustainability and economic stability over accessing funds simply because they are available.

He explained that any future borrowing from international markets would be based on careful assessment of the country’s financial position and long-term interests.

Dr Forson said the government remains committed to maintaining fiscal discipline while consolidating the gains made in restoring macroeconomic stability.

The comments come as Ghana continues efforts to rebuild confidence among investors following the country’s economic crisis, which resulted in debt restructuring, an International Monetary Fund (IMF)-supported programme and a sharp reduction in access to external financing.

The government has argued that improved economic indicators, including stronger growth, increased foreign reserves and improved fiscal performance, demonstrate progress in the recovery process.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.