Bring Ofori-Atta back to account for Ghana’s debt – Majority Leader tells Minority

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga has challenged the Minority in Parliament to support calls for former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to return to Ghana and account for the country's debt burden, arguing that the previous administration's economic management left Ghanaians bearing the cost of restoring the economy.

Contributing to the debate on the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review on Thursday, July 23, Mr. Ayariga questioned his absence from the country and urged that he be made to answer for Ghana's debt situation.

"Where is the man who put us in debt? Where is Ken Ofori-Atta? After borrowing recklessly and creating the debt, he has gone and is hiding in the United States of America. We must bring Ken Ofori-Atta back."

He continued: "Ken Ofori-Atta should be brought back to account to the good people of Ghana for why he so grossly mismanaged our finances and left ordinary Ghanaians to struggle to fix the economy while he enjoys himself in the United States of America."

Mr. Ayariga contrasted the performance of the current Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, with that of his predecessor, insisting that the economy is now being managed without the taxes and heavy borrowing that characterised the previous administration.

"We were in this country, in this Parliament, and there was a Finance Minister who told us that he could not run this economy without taxing our mobile money transfers.

"Today, we have a Finance Minister who has abolished all those taxes, and yet he is successfully managing our economy. We have a Finance Minister who is not borrowing recklessly, but is successfully managing our economy."

The Majority Leader commended Dr. Forson for what he described as prudent economic management, saying the Finance Minister had "given a good account of himself" through policies that have stabilised the economy while easing the tax burden on Ghanaians.

Mr. Ayariga also criticised the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration over its spending priorities, arguing that the current government is investing in schools, roads and bridges rather than projects such as the National Cathedral.

He said the Mid-Year Budget Review demonstrates that resources are being channelled into expanding educational infrastructure, improving existing schools and undertaking major road projects across the country.

The Majority Leader concluded by expressing confidence in Dr. Forson's stewardship of the economy, declaring that "Ghana is working again" under the current Finance Minister and urging the House to commend him for his performance.

His remarks drew sharp political contrasts during the debate, as the Majority defended the government's economic record while the Minority continued to challenge aspects of the Mid-Year Budget Review.

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