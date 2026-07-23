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Ghana’s debt risk improves from high to moderate – Ato Forson

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  23 July 2026 4:23pm
Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minister of Finance
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Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson says Ghana's external and overall public debt risk has improved from high to moderate, describing the development as a strong indication that the country's economic recovery programme is yielding positive results.

Presenting the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament on Thursday, July 24, Dr Forson said the improvement reflects government’s commitment to fiscal discipline, prudent debt management and the successful implementation of reforms aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability.

According to him, the improved debt outlook has been achieved alongside declining inflation, stronger foreign exchange reserves, exchange rate stability and renewed investor confidence in the Ghanaian economy.

"Mr Speaker, Ghana's external and overall debt risk has improved from high to moderate," Dr Forson told Parliament, adding that the achievement demonstrates the progress made under the economic recovery programme being implemented by the government.

He said government remains committed to sustaining the gains by maintaining fiscal discipline, strengthening domestic revenue mobilisation and ensuring responsible borrowing to support long-term economic growth and stability.

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