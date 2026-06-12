Speaker Bagbin calls for closer Parliament-Judiciary ties as Supreme Court marks 150 years

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has called for stronger collaboration between Parliament and the Judiciary to deepen mutual understanding of legislative and judicial processes as Ghana’s Supreme Court marks 150 years of existence.

Speaking on Thursday during a courtesy call on the Speaker in Parliament House by the Supreme Court 150th Anniversary Planning Committee, the Speaker said the milestone was worth celebrating and should be used to reflect on the foundations of Ghana’s legal and democratic institutions dating back to 1876.

“Prevention is better than cure,” Speaker Bagbin said, adding, “we are not lawyers, we are legislators, but we don’t want to be making mistakes… I started calling on the Chief Justice for example, for a workshop on our procedure and practice because I realised that some deliberations were taking place,” he said.

Touching on the rule of law and democratic values, Speaker Bagbin described democracy as hinging on the rule of law, discipline, and shared principles.

“Democracy is about the rule of law. The rule of law is getting people to be disciplined, determined and focused, getting people to have some set of principles, values, and to agree to disagree,” he said.

As a result, he proposed that the anniversary activities should not be limited to Accra but extended to regional capitals “so that the citizenry will also feel that they are part of it.”

Speaking to current governance challenges, the Speaker backed proposals for greater accountability of public office holders, adding that, “when you occupy an office, you are having the trust of the people to serve. So why can’t you be held to account?”

He also weighed in on Ghana’s ongoing constitutional review, stressing the need to clarify the roles of the President, Parliament and the Judiciary in appointments and decision-making.

“Is it the majority? Is it the President? And is it a decision of the country… Either the emphasis is on the law, or the emphasis is on the presentation, or the emphasis is on implementation,” he said.

On judicial appointments, Speaker Bagbin corrected the notion that the Speaker was “appointed by the President.”

“Here, who appointed? Is the Speaker appointed? I am elected by you… The president will have a say. But that says doesn’t mean that is the definition of the House. I owe my loyalty and allegiance to those who elected me,” he stated.

Mr Bagbin highlighted Parliament’s challenge of high turnover, noting that “every four years we usually have 60 per cent fresh hands. You have to train.”

He said this made structured engagements with the Judiciary, which had more continuity, even more critical for building institutional memory and legislative competence.

He also pointed to modern security and transparency issues, saying “laws of confidentiality… these days, they don’t exist. Whatever we do on this phone is called somewhere,” while reaffirming Parliament’s commitment to the Open Government Partnership.

The Speaker urged research into Ghana’s legal history, referencing the 1876 establishment of the court, the 1929 foundation of the current building, and the role of the West African Court of Appeal. “If you want to have a solid background, you need to go back to those… that’s where the foundation is,” he advised.

He assured the Judiciary of Parliament’s support, saying, “We will do all we can to support the judiciary. Please have confidence in us,” he said.

His Lordship Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong, a Justice of the Supreme Court and the Chairman of the Supreme Court 150th Anniversary Planning Committee, said the Judicial Council had launched a month-long celebration to mark 150 years of Ghana’s Supreme Court.

The celebration runs from July 2–31, 2026, under the theme “Honouring the Past, Celebrating the Present and Defining the Future.”

Briefing the Speaker, he said the Court had evolved from a colonial district resolution court in 1876 to a constitutional guardian. “In the past three decades, the Court has assumed a formidable role in constitutional interpretation and democratic governance, alongside the legislature and executive,” he noted.

He said the celebration would begin with an inaugural lecture on July 2 and would be coordinated by the Judicial Council, led by the Chief Justice.

“On July 23, the Speaker will deliver a lecture in Accra on the theme: “The Supreme Court in the Light of the 1992 Constitution. Taking Stock and Looking Forward,” the Chairman said.

According to him, the celebration was officially launched in April, with Parliament’s solidarity message acknowledged. He sought Parliament’s partnership to reflect on the Court’s journey and project its role for the next 50–100 years.

“On an occasion like this, we need to look back, consider our current circumstances, and project the court towards the future,” the rep stated.

Like any human institution, the Court’s decisions may not be perfect, but it “has acquitted itself creditably” in upholding the Constitution, he added. The Supreme Court at 150 is expected to bring together the judiciary, government, and citizens to assess the present and shape the future of justice in Ghana.

The Supreme Court of Ghana traces its origins to the Supreme Court Ordinance of 1876 during the Gold Coast colonial era, making this year’s commemoration a sesquicentennial milestone for the country’s highest court.

Mr Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, the Deputy Majority Leader, said, “In this 150-year anniversary, I can assure you that people will put in the necessary effort to welcome you and to enjoy and help you celebrate your anniversary.”

Mr Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, the Clerk to Parliament, lauded the Supreme Court for its evolution over the years.

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