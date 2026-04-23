The Presidency backs NLA-KGL Contract – NLA Boss

The Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Mohammed Abdul-Salam, says the Presidency has affirmed that the contractual agreement between the NLA and KGL Technology Limited falls within the authority’s legal mandate.

According to him, although the government has backed the arrangement, ongoing negotiations are focused on improving the revenue-sharing structure to ensure the state gains more from the deal.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Face to Face on Tuesday, April 21, Mr Abdul-Salam said the matter went through extensive consultations involving the Ministry of Finance, the Attorney-General’s Department and the Presidency.

He explained that the NLA board initially wrote to the Attorney-General to seek clarification on the contractual agreement with KGL.

The Presidency later directed the formation of a committee to review the contract and make recommendations.

“The presidency has equally issued a directive indicating that it was within the NLA’s mandate to enter such agreements with KGL and others for the purposes of providing regulation for the industry,” he said.

He added, however, that the authority has consistently maintained that the state deserves a larger share of the proceeds under the current arrangement.

“Except that in terms of the revenue share, which we have always stated, the NLA needed to gain much more from that contractual agreement than it is presently having. The state stands to benefit,” Mr Abdul-Salam stated.

He noted that the review committee has completed its work and negotiations are currently ongoing to improve the financial returns to the state.

The NLA-KGL agreement has drawn public attention amid broader conversations on transparency, accountability and value for money in state contracts.

KGL Technology Limited has been a key private sector partner in the digitalisation of lottery operations, while the NLA remains the statutory body responsible for regulating and managing lottery activities in Ghana.

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