KGL pays GHC 153 million to GRA as Corporate Income Tax(CIT)

KGL Group of Companies has reaffirmed its commitment to responsible corporate citizenship and national development with the payment of GHS 153 million in corporate income tax to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA). The presentation was made during a tax compliance ceremony held at the GRA Head Office in Accra.

The event marks a significant milestone in the Group’s sustained contribution to Ghana’s economic growth and underscores its position that tax compliance is not merely a statutory obligation but a shared responsibility in building a resilient and sustainable economy.

Speaking at the ceremony, Executive Chairman of KGL Group, Alex Apau Dadey, emphasised the organisation’s philosophy of long-term value creation and accountability. “At KGL, we create value, and we share that value responsibly. Paying tax is not a burden; it is our contribution from what we have achieved as a business operating in this country. It is how we give back to the community that makes our success possible,” he stated.

He further disclosed that in 2025 alone, the Group made total direct payments of GHS 350 million to the state, including GHS 180 million remitted to the National Lottery Authority (NLA). “These are responsibilities we take seriously and wholeheartedly embrace,” he added.

Mr Dadey noted that the Group’s contributions reflect the growing capacity of indigenous Ghanaian enterprises to drive national development. He observed that local companies possess the discipline, integrity, and capability to support the country’s development agenda while remaining competitive at the highest levels.

Beyond its tax contributions, KGL Group continues to invest in social impact initiatives through the KGL Foundation, committing over GHS 40 million to community development projects. The Group also supports major national initiatives, including sponsorship of the senior national football team, the Black Stars, and the Regional U-17 Colts Championship. Additional investments include infrastructure projects such as the KGL–EVE Medical Centre in Kumasi and the Alex Dadey University of Ghana Alumni Centre, among others.

The ceremony was facilitated by Dr Martin Kolbil Yamborigya, who commended KGL Group for its exemplary compliance. He noted that such contributions are critical to strengthening domestic revenue mobilisation and enabling government to deliver on its development priorities.

KGL Group also expressed appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for his continued advocacy for local ownership and the growth of indigenous enterprises. The Group indicated that it aligns with the President’s vision of transitioning from transactional participation to transformational partnerships in building a self-reliant and robust national economy.

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