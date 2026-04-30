Finance Minister praises GRA for boosting voluntary tax compliance

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Finance Minister

The Minister for Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, has lauded the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for its efforts in promoting tax compliance, particularly during the recently observed Tax and Good Governance Month.

He described the initiative as a crucial platform for public education and engagement, aimed at encouraging voluntary compliance.

“This initiative provides an important platform to educate, engage, and encourage voluntary compliance,” he said.

Dr Forson urged the Authority to deepen its reforms by simplifying tax processes, reducing compliance costs and improving transparency.

He assured that the Ministry of Finance remains committed to supporting the GRA in achieving its mandate.

The Minister also encouraged individuals who have not yet filed their returns to do so without delay, stressing that “a strong tax culture strengthens economic stability, deepens accountability, and builds a fairer society,” and calling on all citizens to contribute to building a more resilient and prosperous Ghana.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.