Finance Minister praises GRA for boosting voluntary tax compliance

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, has lauded the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for its efforts in promoting tax compliance, particularly during the recently observed Tax and Good Governance Month.
He described the initiative as a crucial platform for public education and engagement, aimed at encouraging voluntary compliance.
“This initiative provides an important platform to educate, engage, and encourage voluntary compliance,” he said.
Dr Forson urged the Authority to deepen its reforms by simplifying tax processes, reducing compliance costs and improving transparency.
He assured that the Ministry of Finance remains committed to supporting the GRA in achieving its mandate.
The Minister also encouraged individuals who have not yet filed their returns to do so without delay, stressing that “a strong tax culture strengthens economic stability, deepens accountability, and builds a fairer society,” and calling on all citizens to contribute to building a more resilient and prosperous Ghana.
Latest Stories
-
‘It doesn’t add up’ – Health Committee Chair questions Kasoa ‘no bed’ claim over maternal death
3 minutes
-
2025 annual inflation stood at 66.3%; food and utilities main drivers – GSS
10 minutes
-
‘Tax compliance is a moral duty’ – Finance Minister Ato Forson appeals to Ghanaians
11 minutes
-
Ghana-eligible Owusu-Oduro ranked among world’s top young goalkeepers ahead of 2026 World Cup
11 minutes
-
Madagascar detains French national over alleged plot to stir unrest
20 minutes
-
Ato Forson files Personal Income Tax Returns, urges public officials to do same
21 minutes
-
Since 2018…..60 Aayalolo buses render no accounts – GAPTE probe reveals
27 minutes
-
Somotex Ghana launches first franchise showroom, electropoint in Ghana
28 minutes
-
2026 BECE: Candidates to select two Category A schools under new placement reforms
28 minutes
-
Ghana’s Defining Pairing: The National AI Strategy and the Pan-African AI Summit
34 minutes
-
Governance is about decisions, accountability—Deputy Finance Minister
35 minutes
-
Ato Forson files tax returns, urges leadership by example
37 minutes
-
Ho Teaching Hospital launches Environmental Sustainability and Beautification Initiative
38 minutes
-
Big Push or big snub? Upper East shouldn’t be ignored in project distribution
41 minutes
-
UNDP warns Ghana over borrowing costs despite signs of recovery
50 minutes