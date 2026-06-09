You can’t question our track record – Big Events Ghana responds to ministerial awards controversy

ounder and Executive Chairman of Big Events Ghana, Prince Mackay

Founder and Executive Chairman of Big Events Ghana, Prince Mackay, has mounted a strong defence of his organisation’s credibility following public criticism surrounding the recent ministerial awards scheme.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express Business Edition on Monday, he insisted that Big Events Ghana has built a solid reputation over nearly two decades and should not be portrayed as an unknown or questionable organisation.

The ministerial awards programme has attracted public attention in recent weeks, triggering debate on social media and drawing comments from the Presidency.

The controversy has placed the organisers under intense scrutiny, with questions raised about the basis for the awards and the legitimacy of the scheme.

Responding to the criticism, Mr Mackay pointed to the company’s long history in Ghana’s events and awards industry.

“It’s Big Events Ghana. We have been organising awards for the past 17 years and over in this country,” he said.

He argued that the company’s track record speaks for itself and should dispel any doubts about its standing.

“We have been behind a lot of award schemes in Ghana that everybody knows about,” he stated.

Mr Mackay rejected suggestions that the organisation lacks credibility or operates outside public scrutiny.

“We are not an institution or a company that is in doubt or has been hiding from the public to organise any awards or a fake organisation, all of that,” he stressed.

The founder of Big Events Ghana highlighted several flagship award schemes organised by the company over the years.

According to him, the company has been responsible for some of the most recognised award platforms in the country.

“We have been organising the RTP Awards, the Radio and Television Personality Awards, the biggest media awards in this country,” he said.

He added that the organisation has also established itself through other major recognition programmes.

“For the past 15 years, we have been organising the Impact Awards for quite some time now.”

Mr Mackay further cited the Africa Gospel Awards as another example of the company’s experience and reach.

“We have also been organising the Africa Gospel Awards, which is the biggest gospel awards in Africa,” he said.

He noted that the ministerial awards currently under public discussion are only one among several award schemes managed by the company.

“We have such a fleet of awards,” he stated.

Mr Mackay maintained that all the award schemes under the company’s portfolio have been built on credibility and public trust.

“All of these awards are a very credible scheme,” he said.

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