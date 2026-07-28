E-filing, electronic service to become new norm in Ghana’s courts from October – Chief Justice

Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie has announced the introduction of electronic filing, electronic authentication and electronic service of court processes as the new standard for justice delivery in Ghana, beginning in October this year.

The Chief Justice made the announcement at the climax of the Supreme Court’s 150th anniversary celebration in Accra, describing the digital transformation of the Judiciary as a major step towards improving access to justice.

"This anniversary is not simply a celebration of 150 years. It is also the beginning of the Judiciary's next chapter. And we have chosen to begin that chapter, not merely with speeches, but with action.

"Today, exactly 150 years after the establishment of the formal court system in this country, we cross a threshold that will formally usher in a new era through the implementation of electronic filing, electronic authentication, and electronic service of court processes, as the new norm for the administration of justice in Ghana, starting from 1st October of this year," he stated.

He added that the automation of courts will begin with the Supreme Court when the new legal year starts in October, before extending to the Court of Appeal and the High Courts across the country.

The Chief Justice stressed that the move is not simply about introducing technology into the court system but represents a deliberate institutional direction aimed at removing longstanding barriers to justice.

"This is not mere technological flourish. It is a statement of institutional direction," he said.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie explained that the reforms are intended to ensure that access to justice is not restricted by geographical location, administrative delays or unnecessary bureaucratic processes.

"It reflects our determination to ensure that access to justice is no longer unnecessarily constrained by geography, bureaucracy, or avoidable delay," he added.

The Judiciary has in recent years pursued digital reforms as part of efforts to improve efficiency, reduce case backlogs and make court services more accessible to citizens.

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