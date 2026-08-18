National

Two arrested over alleged galamsey activities in Tanoso

Source: adomonline.com  
  18 August 2026 5:32am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Tanoso Police Command has arrested two individuals over their alleged involvement in or cooperation with illegal mining activities in the Tanoso area of the Ahafo Region.

The suspects have been identified as Nana Amoako Atta, popularly known as Aseda Ben, the Ankobeahene of the Tanoso Traditional Council, and Alhassan Adamu, identified as the Afrisipa Krom Youth Chairman.

Their arrest is reportedly linked to allegations surrounding illegal mining activities at Adengo/Ponwaakrom and areas associated with companies accused of contributing to the destruction of farmlands, forests and water bodies.

As part of the operation, police also seized a Kia vehicle with registration number BA-841-14, which was allegedly carrying items believed to be connected to illegal mining activities.

The arrests come amid growing concerns over the environmental impact of galamsey in the Tanoso area, particularly the destruction of farmlands and forests and the pollution of water bodies.

The development is also expected to draw attention to the role of individuals and groups within communities in either facilitating or resisting illegal mining activities.

Authorities are expected to conduct further investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged activities and determine whether the suspects will face charges.

The case also comes at a time when traditional authorities and residents in the Tano North Municipality have intensified calls for stronger action against illegal mining, citing the deteriorating condition of the River Tano and other natural resources.

The police have urged members of the public to support efforts to combat illegal mining by providing relevant information to the authorities.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group