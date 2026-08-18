Two arrested over alleged galamsey activities in Tanoso

Audio By Carbonatix
The Tanoso Police Command has arrested two individuals over their alleged involvement in or cooperation with illegal mining activities in the Tanoso area of the Ahafo Region.
The suspects have been identified as Nana Amoako Atta, popularly known as Aseda Ben, the Ankobeahene of the Tanoso Traditional Council, and Alhassan Adamu, identified as the Afrisipa Krom Youth Chairman.
Their arrest is reportedly linked to allegations surrounding illegal mining activities at Adengo/Ponwaakrom and areas associated with companies accused of contributing to the destruction of farmlands, forests and water bodies.
As part of the operation, police also seized a Kia vehicle with registration number BA-841-14, which was allegedly carrying items believed to be connected to illegal mining activities.
The arrests come amid growing concerns over the environmental impact of galamsey in the Tanoso area, particularly the destruction of farmlands and forests and the pollution of water bodies.
The development is also expected to draw attention to the role of individuals and groups within communities in either facilitating or resisting illegal mining activities.
Authorities are expected to conduct further investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged activities and determine whether the suspects will face charges.
The case also comes at a time when traditional authorities and residents in the Tano North Municipality have intensified calls for stronger action against illegal mining, citing the deteriorating condition of the River Tano and other natural resources.
The police have urged members of the public to support efforts to combat illegal mining by providing relevant information to the authorities.
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