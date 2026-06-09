Video: Black Stars players jam to Black Sherif’s ‘Top of the Morning’ banger

The Black Stars players were in a spirited mood in their latest training session in the United States of America as they jammed to Black Sherif's on their way to train.

The group, led by Coventry City's Brandon-Thomas Asante, were filmed singing and vibing to the on the Iron Boy album as they zoned in before practice.

The Black Stars are currently in the US as they continue their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will also be co-hosted by Mexico and Canada.

Here is the video of the team's jam here:

Black Stars players vibing to Black Sherif’s “Top of the Morning” on the team bus.#JoySports pic.twitter.com/2FJfcMh2Gn — #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) June 9, 2026

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.