GIISDEC to launch data centre to boost transparency and traceability

The Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC) is set to launch a new data centre within the next month to improve data management, enhance regulatory oversight, and strengthen transparency in the industrial materials value chain.

The facility, which is expected to be commissioned with the presence of the sector minister, will serve as a central platform for storing, processing, and managing information to support the promotion and regulated sale of industrial materials, as well as other regulatory functions within the sector.

Speaking to Joy Business, the Chief Executive Officer of GIISDEC, Williams Okofo-Dateh said the initiative represents a significant milestone for the corporation and will improve visibility and traceability in operations.

“We have a data centre to help us keep our data information and use it for promoting and selling scrap as well as other regulation. It will be launched in a month’s time. The minister will also be present for us to celebrate this milestone,” he told Joy Business.

He added that the project is being implemented in collaboration with key technical partners, particularly the Ghana Geological Survey Authority.

“The big thing about it is we will have the Ghana Geological Survey Authority to have it and work on it with us. It will give visibility and traceability, and that is very important,” he said.

The data centre is expected to improve accountability, support better resource tracking, and enhance regulatory compliance within the industrial minerals and steel development space.

It also forms part of broader efforts to modernize Ghana’s industrial sector, while boosting investor confidence and improving efficiency across the value chain

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