ITAS implementation will not introduce new taxes – GRA assures businesses

Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), has assured the business community that the introduction of the Integrated Tax Administration System (ITAS) will not lead to the imposition of new taxes.

He said the system was designed to enhance efficiency, transparency, and convenience in tax administration rather than increase the tax burden on businesses.

Mr Sarpong gave the assurance at a stakeholder engagement organised by the GRA in Accra to discuss the implementation, benefits, and impact of ITAS on tax administration and service delivery.

The event, held in Accra, brought together key stakeholders, including members of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), tax practitioners, customs agents, and representatives from various sectors of the economy.

“The introduction of ITAS is not going to lead to the payment of any additional new taxes. This is an efficiency process that we are undertaking,” Mr Sarpong stated.

He urged taxpayers not to be apprehensive about the system, emphasising that it would rather simplify tax processes and improve compliance.

Mr Sarpong explained that ITAS would serve as a one-stop digital platform integrating various tax processes, enabling businesses to register, file returns, and make payments seamlessly.

He noted that the platform would also consolidate interactions between taxpayers and the GRA, allowing businesses to access their tax records, manage tax obligations, and handle audits and disputes in a more transparent manner.

The Commissioner-General said the system would integrate data from other platforms, including customs systems, to eliminate duplication and reduce the burden on taxpayers.

He reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to ensuring that no business would was left behind in the transition to the new system, adding that support mechanisms had been put in place to assist businesses of all sizes.

Touching on the broader objective of the GRA, Mr Sarpong said the authority was pursuing a transformation agenda anchored on technology and innovation, operational excellence, and stakeholder trust.

He said ITAS formed a key component of the agenda aimed at improving domestic revenue mobilisation to support national development.

The ITAS platform, launched earlier this year, is expected to play a critical role in modernising tax administration in Ghana and enhancing service delivery across the revenue collection system.

ITAS allows taxpayers to register, file returns, and pay taxes online, reducing the need for manual paperwork.

In a remark, Mr Seth Twum-Akwaboah, Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Ghana Industries, welcomed the introduction of ITAS, describing it as a positive step towards improving tax administration.

He said the business community had long anticipated a system that would make tax processes simpler, faster, and more transparent.

“The rollout of ITAS is a direct response to these calls, and we commend the Government and the Authority for this achievement,” he said.

Mr Twum-Akwaboah emphasised the importance of trust between the private sector and tax authorities, noting that a transparent and efficient system would strengthen confidence and encourage voluntary compliance.

He said the AGI supported the implementation of ITAS, stressing that the system should help broaden the tax base through improved efficiency rather than increases in tax rates.

“We support initiatives that bring more efficiency in tax collection without necessarily increasing the tax burden on businesses,” he added.

He urged GRA to intensify education and stakeholder engagement to ensure that businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, fully understood and embraced the new system.

Mr Twum-Akwaboah assured the Authority of the AGI’s readiness to collaborate in sensitising its members and addressing challenges that might arise during the implementation phase.

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