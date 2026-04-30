Ato Forson files Personal Income Tax Returns, urges public officials to do same

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has reiterated the importance of tax compliance for Ghana’s development, urging public officials, businesses, and individuals to use the month of April to meet their tax obligations.

Speaking to journalists after filing his Personal Income Tax at the head office of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), with his deputy, Dr. Forson encouraged all public officials to do same to deepen tax compliance and support national development.

“Today, my deputy and I decided to file our taxes together and to show to the world that we are not only asking others to pay their taxes, but we are also involved in the process of paying taxes. Public officials, businesses and individuals are all equal before the tax laws hence all of us must comply. Leading by example helps strengthen public trust in national institutions”. He added that leadership by example is critical if Ghana is to widen the tax net and reduce reliance on debt.

Dr. Forson also called on the GRA to enhance education to improve compliance. “I also want to urge the GRA to carry-out more tax education because its only through education that Ghanaians will understand their civic responsibility”.

Commissioner in charge of Support Services Division, GRA Dr. Alex Adomako-Mensah said the authority has moved to enhance its E-service system to boost compliance. “This year we have expanded our E-filing system and improve taxpayer’s experience. Our commitment is to make compliance easier. Let’s make the filing season with the same spirit and responsibility that defines our national progress”.

On his part, Commissioner, Domestic Tax Revenue Division at the GRA, Dr. Martin Yamborigya, announced the extension of the Filing of Taxes to 31st May 2026.

“GRA is happy to say we’re extending one-month for the filing of PIT Returns. This extension applies to all individuals. Anybody or employee who files income tax returns between now and end of May, will enjoy free waiver of penalties if they file voluntarily”.

Ghana’s tax-to-GDP ratio remains around 14%, below the Sub-Saharan Africa average of 16–18%.

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