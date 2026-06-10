Silva agrees to replace Mourinho at Benfica

Marco Silva has agreed to become Benfica's new head coach as the Portuguese club formalised Jose Mourinho's departure for Real Madrid.

Silva, 48, ended his five-year stint as Fulham boss a week ago when his contract at Craven Cottage expired.

Benfica said they had "reached an agreement" with Silva, who is set to sign a contract until the end of the 2027-28 season, with the option to extend to 2028-29.

Fulham were Silva's fourth English club after spells in charge of Hull City, Watford and Everton.

Mourinho's exit from Estadio da Luz was also announced, with Benfica saying Real Madrid will pay them £13m (15m euros) in compensation to bring the 63-year-old back to the Bernabeu.

"The coach [Mourinho] has given his agreement to this hiring," added a Benfica statement.

"Thus ended Jose Mourinho's second spell as manager of Benfica's professional football team."

Mourinho took charge of Benfica in September and led them to third place in the Primeira Liga this season, going through the campaign unbeaten.

In his previous spell in charge of Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, the Portuguese won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

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