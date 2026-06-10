Audio By Carbonatix
Marco Silva has agreed to become Benfica's new head coach as the Portuguese club formalised Jose Mourinho's departure for Real Madrid.
Silva, 48, ended his five-year stint as Fulham boss a week ago when his contract at Craven Cottage expired.
Benfica said they had "reached an agreement" with Silva, who is set to sign a contract until the end of the 2027-28 season, with the option to extend to 2028-29.
Fulham were Silva's fourth English club after spells in charge of Hull City, Watford and Everton.
Mourinho's exit from Estadio da Luz was also announced, with Benfica saying Real Madrid will pay them £13m (15m euros) in compensation to bring the 63-year-old back to the Bernabeu.
"The coach [Mourinho] has given his agreement to this hiring," added a Benfica statement.
"Thus ended Jose Mourinho's second spell as manager of Benfica's professional football team."
Mourinho took charge of Benfica in September and led them to third place in the Primeira Liga this season, going through the campaign unbeaten.
In his previous spell in charge of Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, the Portuguese won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.
Latest Stories
-
World Cup: I have right papers and visa – barred referee Artan
16 minutes
-
Silva agrees to replace Mourinho at Benfica
27 minutes
-
England taking care of Saka before World Cup – Tuchel
34 minutes
-
Version of AI tool ‘too powerful for public’ released to public
2 hours
-
World’s largest chipmaker does not rule out price rises as costs increase
2 hours
-
Tano Nnimire case: Defence to use investigator as star witness
2 hours
-
Undertaker granted bail in alleged child defilement case at Mepe
2 hours
-
3 arrested as police storm galamsey site on Ghana Water pipeline at Efutu
2 hours
-
Nkwanta police investigate murder of 36-year-old man at Keri
3 hours
-
Awards threaten cabinet teamwork – H Kwasi Prempeh concerned about collective responsibility
3 hours
-
Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Predictions and Realistic Chances
3 hours
-
Chasing glory instead of governance – CDD boss says ministerial awards encourage dangerous competition
3 hours
-
Video: Black Stars players jam to Black Sherif’s ‘Top of the Morning’ banger
4 hours
-
GIISDEC to launch data centre to boost transparency and traceability
4 hours
-
Best minister today, sacked tomorrow? – H. Kwasi Prempeh warns awards could undermine presidential authority
4 hours