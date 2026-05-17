Audio By Carbonatix
Jose Mourinho completed an unbeaten league season with Benfica but had to settle for third place in the Portuguese top-flight.
Benfica beat Estoril 3-1 in their final match of the campaign as they ended their undefeated Primeira Liga campaign with 23 wins, 11 draws and no defeats.
However, they finished on 80 points - eight behind champions Porto and two behind second-placed Sporting.
The victory over Estoril could be Mourinho's final game in charge of Benfica, as he is in the final stages of negotiations to become Real Madrid manager, 13 years after his first spell at the Bernabeu.
The 63-year-old joined Portuguese side Benfica as manager on a two-year contract last September, but is wanted by Real president Florentino Perez.
This is not the first time Benfica have gone a league season unbeaten and ended up trophyless.
In 1977-78, Porto drew two games fewer and pipped them to the league title on goal difference.
Mourinho's Benfica have joined FC Sheriff in Moldova (2024-25) and Serbian side Red Star Belgrade (2007-08) as the only European sides this century to miss out on a league title despite going an entire season without losing.
Latest Stories
-
Rice glut: Inadequate storage hampering food mop-up – NAFCO
19 minutes
-
Water crisis looms in parts of Volta as GWL shuts down Kpeve treatment plant
33 minutes
-
Mourinho completes unbeaten season with Benfica
1 hour
-
Ronaldo kept waiting for first trophy with Al-Nassr
1 hour
-
No trophy in turbulent season but Alonso arrival offers Chelsea hope
1 hour
-
You are nothing without footsoldiers – NDC’s James Agbey fires warning at Mahama appointees
2 hours
-
‘We share same ambition’ – Alonso named Chelsea’s third boss in year
2 hours
-
Northern Region NPP Office Project: Afoko donates 400 bags of cement and Gh¢30,000
3 hours
-
NDC begins ‘Party Month’, urges members to embrace patriotism
4 hours
-
Requiem Mass held for late Professor Kofi Blay
4 hours
-
Navy rescues seven suspected Ivorian stowaways from oil tanker off Tema coast
4 hours
-
UHAS holds second session of 10th Congregation for 1,097 graduates
4 hours
-
Vice President Opoku-Agyemang engages Ghanaian students at University of Oxford
4 hours
-
President Mahama commends Chiefs, people of Dagbon for prevailing peace
5 hours
-
UHAS appeals for more government support amid rapid growth, staff shortage
5 hours