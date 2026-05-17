‘We share same ambition’ – Alonso named Chelsea’s third boss in year

Chelsea have appointed former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso as their manager on a four‑year contract, starting in July.

The 44-year-old Spaniard was available after leaving Real Madrid by mutual consent in January, less than eight months into a three-year contract.

He previously spent three years in charge of Bayer Leverkusen, leading the German club to its first Bundesliga title in 2024, as well as the German Cup.

Confirmation of Alonso's arrival comes a day after Chelsea lost the FA Cup final to Manchester City.

The Blues hope he will bring stability to the club after they had two permanent managers this season - Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior - while Calum McFarlane is in his second spell as interim boss, a role he will continue for their final two Premier League games.

"Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in world football, and it fills me with immense pride to become manager of this great club," said Alonso.

"From my conversations with the ownership group and sporting leadership, it is clear we share the same ambition. We want to build a team capable of competing consistently at the highest level and fighting for trophies.

"There is great talent in the squad and huge potential at this football club, and it will be my great honour to lead it. Now the focus is on hard work, building the right culture and winning trophies."

Alonso spent five years in the Premier League with Liverpool, helping them win the Champions League in 2005, and also played for Real Sociedad, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

He also made 114 appearances for Spain, winning the 2010 World Cup and the European Championship twice.

'It is hoped Alonso can bring personality and tactical acumen' - analysis

By Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea reporter

Alonso was always open to moving to London and working at Chelsea, and is understood to be highly enthusiastic about the role.

He is keen to relocate and ready to return to a top-level club job, six months after his departure from Real.

Any initial concerns during early negotiations about the much-criticised BlueCo project have now been allayed.

Alonso had been linked with a potential move to Liverpool, where he spent five seasons as a player, in recent weeks - with the pressure on Arne Slot increasing following a disappointing season.

It remains a tough task to galvanise Chelsea in a season in which two permanent head coaches left the club.

Players have been accused of downing tools, while Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernandez have appeared openly critical of the project in interviews in their native language.

It is hoped Alonso will have the personality, gravitas from his playing career and tactical acumen to bring the club back to the standards it expects by qualifying for the Champions League and winning trophies.

He may have to do so without European football, with Chelsea ninth and needing to finish at least eighth to qualify for the Conference League - after missing the chance to reach the Europa League by winning the FA Cup.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.