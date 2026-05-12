Chelsea start contacting prospective head coaches

Chelsea are searching for their fourth permanent head coach since the start of the 2023-24 season

Chelsea have started to make contact with prospective managerial candidates as they move towards appointing the club's next permanent head coach.

Andoni Iraola, Xabi Alonso and Marco Silva are among those already known to be on the list of names to replace Liam Rosenior, who was sacked last month, while it is understood Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner also features in Chelsea's thoughts.

Former Flamengo head coach Filipe Luis and Como boss Cesc Fabregas, both of whom played for Chelsea, are understood to have admirers at Chelsea.

It is hoped that a new head coach will be appointed well before the start of pre-season training in early July.

Iraola, Alonso, Silva and Glasner are all out of work or scheduled to be without a club by the end of the season, which means Chelsea will not be required to pay compensation.

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Alonso, who left his position as Real Madrid manager in January, is known to be optimistic about his chances in getting the role despite sources at Chelsea insisting the race is still wide open.

Glasner is leaving Crystal Palace when his contract expires this summer and is understood to be open to staying in England.

Similarly, Iraola has confirmed he will depart Bournemouth at the end of the season.

The Spaniard is Crystal Palace's first-choice candidate to replace Glasner, and the Eagles have already held extensive talks with Iraola.

However, Iraola is taking time to weigh up his future amid interest from Palace and Chelsea, while sources have also indicated the 43-year-old is open to going into next season without a club, which would leave him available for any mid-season vacancies.

Silva's Fulham contract expires this summer, but he has been offered a three-year deal to stay.

The Portuguese is reported to have options abroad, while clubs in Saudi Arabia are also understood to be keen on Silva if he leaves Craven Cottage.

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