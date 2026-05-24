Sunderland reach Europa League at Chelsea’s expense

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Sunderland beat Chelsea to qualify for European competition for the first time in 53 years, securing a place in the Europa League at the visitors' expense.
The Black Cats became just the fifth team to qualify for Europe via their league position a year after achieving promotion, finishing seventh.
Chelsea, meanwhile, trail home 10th and failed to qualify for Europe in interim boss Calum McFarlane's final game in charge.
A first-time volley from defender Trai Hume opened the scoring at the Stadium of Light, catching goalkeeper Robert Sanchez off guard midway through the first half.
Chelsea defender Malo Gusto then turned Brian Brobbey's wayward shot into his own net in the second half. Although Cole Palmer reduced the deficit with a long-range effort, Sunderland held on.
It was made easier for the home side when Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana got two yellow cards in quick succession in the second half.
They resulted inChelsea's eighth red card in the league this season, twice as many dismissals as the next highest club, and their most ever across a single Premier League campaign.
Sunderland were worthy winners, having dominated much of the match despite conceding first-half chances to Palmer and Joao Pedro, while Brobbey and substitute Habib Diarra also missed big opportunities for the hosts.
The hosts leapfrogged not only Chelsea but also Brighton and Brentford, who both failed to win on Sunday, to secure qualification for Europe's second-tier competition.
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