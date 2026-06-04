Football

Free agent Tariq Lamptey resumes training after ACL injury setback

Source: Haruna Mubarak  
  4 June 2026 8:02am
Tariq Lamptey
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Tariq Lamptey is back on the pitch and working towards his next chapter after recovering from the ACL injury that brought a frustrating spell in Italy to an abrupt end.

The 25-year-old defender is now a free agent following the termination of his contract with Fiorentina.

Lamptey joined the Serie A side in 2025 on a three-year deal after ending his long association with English football, where he previously featured for Chelsea FC and Brighton.

However, his move to Italy did not go according to plan.

The Ghana international struggled for game time and made just two appearances for Fiorentina, playing only 25 minutes in total before injury further disrupted his progress.

Now fully recovered from his ACL injury, Lamptey has returned to training as he searches for a new club ahead of the 2026/27 season.

His return to fitness comes at a time when the Black Stars are preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Lamptey was not included in coach Carlos Queiroz's final 26-man squad for the tournament.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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