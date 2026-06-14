Suspected armed robber dies from gunshot wound after snatching a taxi at La

A suspected armed robber has died following a taxi hijacking incident at La in Accra that left a taxi driver traumatised and triggered a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the suspect's death.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, June 13, occurred near the La Girls’ School area when the suspect, identified by residents only as 'Mugu', allegedly attacked a taxi driver and made away with the vehicle after firing a gunshot.

Eyewitnesses said the suspect, believed to be armed, confronted the driver of a Daewoo Matiz taxi with registration number GS 8598-17 before allegedly opening fire and seizing the vehicle.

According to residents, the sound of gunfire drew the attention of passers-by and nearby residents.

However, many reportedly stayed away from the scene for fear of being harmed after realising that the suspect was carrying a firearm.

One eyewitness said the suspect sped off in the stolen vehicle immediately after the attack, leaving shocked residents and motorists scrambling for safety.

"The man fired a shot and took the taxi. People were scared to intervene because they could see he was armed," the witness recounted.

However, the suspect's attempt to escape was short-lived.

Residents said the stolen taxi later crashed near the La Girls’ School area under circumstances that remain unclear.

Witnesses further indicated that the suspect was subsequently found with a gunshot wound. It remains uncertain whether the injury was sustained before, during or after the crash.

The suspect was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Police personnel who responded to the scene conveyed the body to the Police Hospital mortuary for preservation and further examination as investigations commenced.

The condition of the taxi driver was not immediately known, although residents said he was attended to after the attack.

The incident has generated concern among residents of the area, many of whom expressed alarm over the brazenness of the alleged robbery and the use of firearms in a densely populated neighbourhood.

Police authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the incident or provide details on the circumstances leading to the suspect's fatal gunshot wound.

The case adds to growing concerns over violent robbery incidents involving commercial vehicles in parts of the capital, with security experts continuing to urge vigilance and enhanced police patrols in vulnerable communities.

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