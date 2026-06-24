Court remands two over robbery of couple  

Audio By Carbonatix
The Accra Circuit Court 11 has remanded two men, Ben Ojogbo, also known as Ben, and Stephen Lartey, aka Tetteh Teima, over their alleged involvement in the robbery of a couple in Accra.
Ojogbo, a 41-year-old farmer, and Lartey, 40, unemployed, pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit robbery.
The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Daniel Ofori-Appiah, said the complainants, Mr and Mrs Addo, reside at Achimota Golf Hills.
The accused persons, on the other hand, lived in Nima, while a third suspect, Eric Agyekum, popularly known as “Taller,” is currently at large.
Agyekum is alleged to have purchased the stolen items, except for the vehicle key.
The court heard that on September 27, 2025, at about 0605 hours, the complainants stepped out for a morning walk in Dzorwulu after parking their Toyota Land Cruiser (2024 model, registration number GW 6969-24) in front of Janem Salon and Spa.
Approximately 10 minutes into their walk, the two accused persons, riding an unregistered Royal motorbike, allegedly attacked them. Ojogbo was said to be wielding a machete during the incident.
The assailants reportedly made away with several valuables, including an iPhone 16 Pro Max valued at GH¢16,000.00, a Samsung S25 Ultra phone valued at GH¢30,000.00, an earpod worth US$250.00, a Samsung S250 Ultra watch valued at US$250.00, and the key to the Toyota Land Cruiser.
The items were said to have been kept in a waist bag. After the robbery, the suspects fled the scene.
Following the incident, the complainants reported the matter to the Dzorwulu Police Post. Investigations later led to the arrest of Ojogbo and Lartey on January 14, 2026, in connection with a separate case.
During police interrogation, the two allegedly admitted to committing the robbery and disclosed that they sold the stolen items to Agyekum at Kwame Nkrumah Circle and shared the proceeds among themselves.
Police say efforts are ongoing to apprehend Eric Agyekum, the alleged receiver of the stolen goods. Meanwhile, the two accused persons remain in custody as investigations into the case continue.
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