Crime

Unemployed gets 12 years jail term for robbing a trader 

Source: GNA  
  27 July 2026 10:13pm
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A 25-year-old unemployed man has been jailed for 12 years by the Kwadaso Circuit Court in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region for robbing a trader at Aburaso in the locality. 

Daniel Cliff Twum, alias ‘Cliff Walker' pleaded guilty to the charge of robbery and was convicted on his own plea. 

Police Chief Inspector David Opoku Kwabi, prosecuting, told the court presided over by Mr Jephthah Appau that the complainant, Hannah Owusuaah, was a trader residing at Aburaso, while the convict resided at Kenyasi-Abirem in the Kwabre East municipality. 

He said on June 21, 2026, at about 10:00 pm, the complainant was assisting her 14-year-old son with his homework in her living room and fell asleep, giving the convict the opportunity to enter the room through the window, pull out a knife from his shorts and threaten to harm the child if he made any noise. 

The boy became afraid, kept quiet, and the convict robbed the complainant of her two handbags containing $ 2,500.00, Euros 1,910, 270 Canadian dollars, 400 Pounds, 350 CFA francs, and bolted through the same window. 

The child woke the complainant up after the incident and informed her of what had happened. 

A report was made to the Ashanti Regional Anti-Armed Robbery Unit (AARU) of the Ghana Police Service. 

On June 24, 2026, the convict was arrested from his hideout at Agric Nzema upon police intelligence, and a search conducted on him led to the retrieval of a receipt from Mikkado Forex Bureau Limited dated June 22, 2026, with the face value of GHS 69, 414.00 

The convict in his caution statement admitted the offence and disclosed to the police that he used GHS 48,000.00 of the amount to buy a Honda motorbike and used the rest to solve other personal issues. 

The police retrieved the motorbike with registration number M-26-AS 9958 and kept it for evidential purposes. 

After further investigations, he was charged and brought before the court.

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