29-year-old man jailed 20 years for robbery 

The Bolgatanga Circuit Court has sentenced a 29-year-old man to 20 years’ imprisonment for robbery and possession of stolen motorbikes and an iPhone linked to the crime.

The convict, Paul Cheloo, was arrested by the Upper East Regional Police Command on June 7, 2025, at his residence in Zebilla in the Bawku West District following investigations into a robbery case.

A police search conducted at the residence led to the retrieval of a Royal 125 motorbike, a Yamaha Sirius motorbike, a Yamaha scooter and an iPhone, all identified as property stolen by the victim.

A statement, signed and issued by Chief Inspector Abdul-Rahman Sumaila, the Upper East Regional Public Relations Officer, Ghana Police Service, said Cheloo was put before the Court on July 21, 2026, and was convicted and sentenced accordingly.

The statement said the conviction reflected the commitment of the Police Command to ensuring that perpetrators of violent crimes were brought to justice.

It assured the public of its continued resolve to combat crime and maintain the safety and security of law-abiding citizens across the region.

The Command urged residents to continue supporting the Police with timely and credible information to help prevent and fight crime.

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