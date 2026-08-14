19-year-old man jailed 15 years for robbery at Asokore Mampong

Audio By Carbonatix
A 19-year-old man, Ahmed Mustapha, has been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment with hard labour by the Asokwa Circuit Court Two in the Ashanti Region for robbery and causing harm.
Mustapha was arrested on July 21, 2026, by the Asokore Mampong Night Patrol team after a 25-year-old man was reportedly attacked and robbed of his mobile phone near the Presbyterian Church at Asabi.
According to the Ashanti Regional Police Command, the suspect attempted to flee and hide in an incomplete building when the patrol team arrived at the scene. He was pursued and arrested.
A mobile phone belonging to the victim and a cutlass suspected to have been used in the attack were recovered from the suspect.
The victim reportedly sustained cutlass wounds to his forehead, neck and left hand and was rushed to KNUST Hospital for medical treatment. He later regained consciousness and was reported to be in stable condition.
Mustapha was put before the Asokwa Circuit Court Two, presided over by Her Honour Vida Achiaa Yeboah, on July 27, 2026. He pleaded guilty to both charges and was remanded into police custody pending sentencing.
On August 10, 2026, the court convicted him and imposed the 15-year prison sentence.
He has since been conveyed to Kumasi Central Prisons to begin serving his sentence.
The Ashanti Regional Police Command commended the Asokore Mampong Night Patrol Team for their swift response and urged the public to continue providing timely information to the Police to help combat crime.
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