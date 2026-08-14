Tourism Minister orders removal of illegal structures around forts and castles

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie

The Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Dzifa Gomashie, has called for the immediate removal of unauthorised structures around Ghana’s forts and castles, warning that continued encroachment threatens the preservation of the country’s cultural heritage.

She said some heritage sites were facing severe pressure from illegal developments, including structures built within areas intended to serve as protective buffers around the historic monuments.

Speaking at a symposium on the Korea-Ghana Heritage Project in Accra, Ms Gomashie said efforts to remove the structures must go hand in hand with sustained engagement with communities living around the heritage sites.

According to her, residents are more likely to support preservation efforts when they understand the historical and cultural significance of the monuments.

“Often, we leave out the engagement with the community. And so they don’t see the importance of why our, for example, call for the demolition of illegal structures around the forts and castles,” she said.

The Minister said the extent of encroachment around some of the sites had become alarming and required urgent intervention.

“If I show you pictures of the encroachment on the buffer for the forts and castles, you will join me in doing Aluta,” she said.

Ms Gomashie stressed that protecting Ghana’s heritage sites could not be left to government alone.

She called for stronger collaboration among traditional authorities, local communities, relevant state institutions and other stakeholders to prevent further encroachment and safeguard the country’s forts, castles and other heritage assets for future generations.

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