Police arrest 19-year-old robbery suspect after swift response in Asokore Mampong

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested a 19-year-old robbery suspect following what it described as a swift response by a night patrol team to an attack at Asabi in the Asokore Mampong Municipality.

According to a police statement released on Wednesday, 22 July 2026, the incident occurred at about 12:20 a.m. on 21 July 2026 when officers on routine patrol received information that a man had been robbed of his mobile phone and was lying unconscious near the Presbyterian Church at Asabi.

The patrol team immediately proceeded to the scene, where the suspect attempted to flee upon seeing the officers.

"The patrol team proceeded immediately to the scene. Upon seeing the police, the suspect fled and hid in an uncompleted building. He was pursued and arrested," the statement said.

The suspect was identified as Ahmed Mustapha, 19.

Police said a search conducted on him led to the recovery of the victim's mobile phone and a machete believed to have been used in the attack.

"A search conducted on him led to the retrieval of the complainant's mobile phone and a machete, both of which have been retained as exhibits," the statement added.

The victim sustained machete wounds to the forehead, neck and left hand during the robbery.

He was rushed to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.

Police said officers later visited the victim at the hospital at about 5:30 a.m. on the same day.

"At about 5:30 am on the same date, the victim was visited at the hospital. He had regained consciousness, was in a stable condition, and continues to receive medical care under observation," the statement said.

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