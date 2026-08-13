Driver jailed 15 years for attempted robbery 

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 32-year-old driver to 15 years’ imprisonment for unlawful entry and attempting to rob his former employer.

Emmanuel Akpatsa was convicted after the court found him guilty at the end of the trial.

The prosecution, led by Inspector Priscilla Avorgah, told the court that Akpatsa entered the house of his former employer, Mr Callistus Mahama, at Okpoi Gonno, off the Spintex Road, armed with a kitchen knife and demanded a motorbike.

Akpatsa had pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawful entry and attempt to commit robbery.

The prosecution called four witnesses to establish its case.

The court heard that the complainant, Gabriel Djanfosu, 29, a houseboy and driver, was at the residence with three others when Akpatsa allegedly entered the premises at about 0100 hours on May 24, 2025.

The prosecution said Akpatsa pulled a kitchen knife and demanded that Djanfosu release a Sonlink motorbike with registration number M-25-GR 5034 to him.

The prosecution said Akpatsa was overpowered and taken to the Police station, where the knife was retrieved and he was detained for further investigations.

It said investigations established that Akpatsa had previously worked as a driver at the residence but quit his job and was paid GH¢10,000 as compensation before leaving on January 22, 2025.

The prosecution said Akpatsa returned to Accra from Kpando, his hometown, on May 23, 2025, at about 2100 hours and went to a drinking spot at Martey-Tsuru, where he obtained a kitchen knife from one Richard Ampiah.

At about midnight on May 24, Akpatsa went to Oasis Estate, where the complainant resided, and entered an abandoned house adjacent to the residence to avoid detection by a CCTV camera.

He allegedly scaled the wall into Mr Mahama’s house and, after gaining access, armed himself with the knife and demanded that Djanfosu release the motorbike to him.

The prosecution said Djanfosu sensed danger and pretended to step outside to urinate before retrieving a cutlass and calling for help.

A security guard and a Police officer responded to the call and assisted in arresting Akpatsa before handing him over to the Police at Manet for investigation.

The prosecution said Akpatsa admitted the offence in his statement to the Police.

Akpatsa, who was a driver and resident of the Volta Region, was subsequently charged with unlawful entry and attempt to commit robbery.

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