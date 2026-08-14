Football | National

WWC 2027: Black Queens keep qualification hopes alive with playoff win over Côte d’Ivoire 

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  14 August 2026 2:08am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Ghana kept alive their dream of playing at the 2027 Women’s World Cup with a crucial win over Côte d’Ivoire on Thursday. 

The Black Queens defeated Côte d’Ivoire 2-1 at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, coming from behind to seal victory in the play-in game. 

The Ivorians took the lead after just four minutes after they had won a penalty just 50 seconds into the start of the game. 

Their advantage came after Princess Marfo fouled her marker in the box with Ines Konan scoring from the penalty spot. 

The Black Queens gained control of the game thereafter and created chances upon chances but were unable to breach the defence of the Ivorians. 

Despite their spirited efforts, Ghana were unable to draw level before the break as they went into recess trailing. 

After recess, Stella Nyamekye thought she had elevated the score for Kim Lars Bjorkegren’s side but her goal was ruled out for a foul on the Ivorian goalkeeper. 

Shortly after the disallowed goal, Princess Marfo drew parity for the Black Queens, heading home the equaliser from a Stella Nyamekye corner. 

Thirteen minutes later, Josephine Bonsu shot Ghana into the lead from the spot. The Black Queens were given the advantage following a handball situation in the box with Bonsu making no mistake from 12 yards out. 

Evelyn Badu and Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah all had efforts late in the game kept out by the Ivorian goalkeeper with Cynthia Konlan also making a brilliant save late in the game to keep the score at 2-1. 

At the end of the 90 minutes, Ghana were 2-1 winners, grabbing one of two spots available for Africa to compete in the FIFA Playoff tournament for the 2027 Women’s World Cup which starts later this year. 

In the other playoff game, South Africa registered a 2-1 victory over 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) champions Nigeria to book a slot as well. 

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group