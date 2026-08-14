WWC 2027: Black Queens keep qualification hopes alive with playoff win over Côte d’Ivoire 

Ghana kept alive their dream of playing at the 2027 Women’s World Cup with a crucial win over Côte d’Ivoire on Thursday.

The Black Queens defeated Côte d’Ivoire 2-1 at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, coming from behind to seal victory in the play-in game.

The Ivorians took the lead after just four minutes after they had won a penalty just 50 seconds into the start of the game.

Their advantage came after Princess Marfo fouled her marker in the box with Ines Konan scoring from the penalty spot.

The Black Queens gained control of the game thereafter and created chances upon chances but were unable to breach the defence of the Ivorians.

Despite their spirited efforts, Ghana were unable to draw level before the break as they went into recess trailing.

After recess, Stella Nyamekye thought she had elevated the score for Kim Lars Bjorkegren’s side but her goal was ruled out for a foul on the Ivorian goalkeeper.

Shortly after the disallowed goal, Princess Marfo drew parity for the Black Queens, heading home the equaliser from a Stella Nyamekye corner.

Thirteen minutes later, Josephine Bonsu shot Ghana into the lead from the spot. The Black Queens were given the advantage following a handball situation in the box with Bonsu making no mistake from 12 yards out.

Evelyn Badu and Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah all had efforts late in the game kept out by the Ivorian goalkeeper with Cynthia Konlan also making a brilliant save late in the game to keep the score at 2-1.

At the end of the 90 minutes, Ghana were 2-1 winners, grabbing one of two spots available for Africa to compete in the FIFA Playoff tournament for the 2027 Women’s World Cup which starts later this year.

In the other playoff game, South Africa registered a 2-1 victory over 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) champions Nigeria to book a slot as well.

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