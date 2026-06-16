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Ashaiman Police arrest two suspects over separate armed robbery attacks

Source: Deborah Quarcoo  
  16 June 2026 11:08am
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The Ashaiman Police Command has arrested two suspects, identified as Nii Adjei and Selasie, in connection with two separate armed robbery incidents in Ashaiman and its surrounding communities.

The suspects are believed to be part of a group responsible for a series of violent attacks targeting residents in the area.

In one of the incidents, the suspects allegedly attacked a woman, Akosua Dwomo, while she was boarding a vehicle on May 27, 2026.

They reportedly assaulted her with machetes, knives and a pair of scissors before robbing her of her belongings.

In a separate incident, a 23-year-old victim, identified as Danquah, was ambushed by the suspects, who were reportedly in the company of about twenty other young men.

During the attack, he sustained cutlass wounds to his finger before the assailants made away with his mobile phone and an amount of GH¢1,600.

The two suspects are currently in police custody as investigations continue, while efforts are underway to apprehend other individuals linked to the crimes.

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