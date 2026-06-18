Two young men face court over alleged robbery attack on trader in Ashaiman

Two young men have been arraigned before the court for allegedly robbing and assaulting a 29-year-old trader during an attack at Ashaiman in the early hours of June 13, 2026.

According to police, the complainant, Annette Bless Mantebea, was walking near the Ashaiman Pesewa Plaza area at about 2:00 a.m. when the two accused persons allegedly attacked her.

Police identified the accused as 18-year-old Mohammed Saad and 19-year-old Aaron Tetteh.

Investigators allege that Mohammed Saad assaulted the complainant before attempting to snatch her handbag containing GH¢300.

During the struggle, the victim managed to retrieve the handbag, but the suspect allegedly made away with her Tecno Pop 8 mobile phone valued at GH¢1,000.

Police further allege that Aaron Tetteh was waiting nearby on a black Royal Eagle motorbike with registration number M-25-GT 1028 to facilitate their escape after the robbery.

With assistance from some young men in the area, Mohammed Saad was arrested at the scene, while Aaron Tetteh allegedly fled on the motorbike.

The complainant sustained injuries during the incident, including shaking front teeth. She was issued a police medical report form and sought treatment at the Ashaiman Municipal Hospital, where a medical report later confirmed that she had been assaulted.

Police investigations revealed that on June 15, 2026, the father of Mohammed Saad escorted Aaron Tetteh to the police station and identified him as an alleged accomplice in the incident. He was subsequently arrested to assist in the investigation.

According to investigators, Aaron Tetteh later led police to the residence of the alleged owner of the motorbike believed to have been used in the robbery. However, neither the owner nor the motorbike was found.

Police said both accused persons gave caution statements during investigations and allegedly admitted to committing the offence together.

The complainant's Tecno Pop 8 mobile phone and handbag have since been recovered and retained by police as exhibits.

The two accused persons have been charged with robbery-related offences and formally arraigned before the court, where the case is expected to proceed in accordance with the law.

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