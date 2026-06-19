Six arrested in Tema warehouse robberies, stolen goods recovered

The Tema Regional Police Command has apprehended six suspects linked to two separate warehouse robberies that occurred in May and June 2026, resulting in the theft of fertilizers and food products valued at hundreds of thousands of cedis.

According to police investigations, the first incident took place on May 25, 2026, when armed men attacked a security guard at a fertilizer warehouse in Kpone and made off with 751 bags of 50kg Organic Fertilizers, valued at GHS 431,825.00.

In a second, separate attack on June 14, 2026, armed robbers overpowered security personnel at Mummy's Recipe Warehouse in Tema Community One, escaping with approximately 2,000 bags of Aaba Rice and other assorted food products.

Through intelligence-led operations and sustained investigative efforts, police successfully traced the stolen items to warehouses within the Tema enclave, leading to the identification of persons suspected to be connected to both robberies.

On June 16, 2026, coordinated police operations resulted in the arrest of suspects Akala Kudus, Shaibu Dauda, Abdul Rahman Moro, Giya Hudu, Razak Seidu, and Francis Ayinsabga.

During the operations, law enforcement recovered significant portions of the stolen goods, including 717 bags of Aaba Rice from the Mummy's Recipe Warehouse theft and 600 bags of fertilizers from the Kpone incident. The recovered items have since been secured as exhibits.

The six suspects are currently in police custody and are assisting with investigations. Authorities have indicated that efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest other accomplices, recover the remaining stolen items, and ensure all persons involved face justice.

The Tema Regional Police Command has urged the public and business owners to invest in security measures to enhance safety and protection.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.