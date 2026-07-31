Kristo Asafo Mission distances itself from alleged burial rites, calls for enforcement of court injunction

The leadership of the Kristo Asafo Mission has distanced itself from the alleged burial and funeral activities reportedly taking place at the Apostle Safo Suaye Centre at Gomoa Mpota.

In a statement issued by the church’s leadership, comprising its organs, fellowships, boards and councils, the Mission reaffirmed its support for its leader, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, insisting it has no involvement in the alleged burial rites.

“We wish to state that our leadership is not involved in any way in the supposed burial rites taking place at the Apostle Safo Suaye Centre at Gomoa Mpota,” the statement said.

According to the church, the Aduana Kotoko Royal Family of Essumeja has secured an injunction restraining all burial and funeral activities relating to the matter. It said the family had also notified the appropriate security agencies and requested them to halt the ongoing activities.

The Mission further maintained that the Apostle Safo Suaye Centre and the Museum facility, where the alleged burial is said to be taking place, are legitimate properties of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

The leadership alleged that on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Adwoa Safo, approached members of the Museum Facility Management Committee and demanded the keys to the premises but was refused.

It further claimed the church later received intelligence suggesting there was an attempt to break into the facility.

The church said it had taken steps to protect the Museum and the Apostle Safo Suaye Centre but expressed disappointment with what it described as the police’s failure to adequately secure the premises or stop the burial despite being served with the court injunction.

According to the statement, the Ministry of the Interior has also suspended the activities of the church’s internal security.

“As matters stand, the church can neither deploy its own security to protect its property nor rely on state security,” the statement said.

The Mission accused the Police and National Security of failing to treat the church fairly, while stressing that Kristo Asafo has never been associated with violence, public disorder or misconduct and would not take the law into its own hands.

However, it warned that its members were becoming increasingly frustrated and eager to protect church property and what it described as its religious rites.

The leadership therefore called on the Police and the national security agencies to act within the law and enforce the injunction issued by the Accra High Court on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

Church alleges plot to use ‘decoy’ body

The Kristo Asafo Mission also raised concerns over what it described as an alleged plan by Adwoa Safo to deny the late founder a befitting burial.

The church claimed it had received information suggesting there was a plan to use a decoy body and secretly conduct a burial in a manner that would make followers believe their founder had been laid to rest.

“We therefore wish to inform all our members that even if a decoy is clandestinely buried, we shall continue to demand the actual body of our dear Founder to accord him the befitting burial he so much deserved,” the statement said.

The allegations by the Kristo Asafo Mission have not been independently verified, and Adwoa Safo has not publicly responded to the claims at the time of filing this report.

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