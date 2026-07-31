Education | Regional

Akatsi College of Education elects first female SRC President

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  31 July 2026 7:55am
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The Akatsi College of Education has made history with the election of Ms Mumuni Nihad as the first female President of the Students' Representative Council (SRC) since the establishment of the institution.

Her election ends years of male leadership of the student body and marks a significant milestone in the college's student governance.

Ms Mumuni, a Level 200 student pursuing a Bachelor of Education in Junior High School (Mathematics/Science), was elected during polls conducted on July 26, 2026.

She defeated Mr Atigah Richard and Mr Shine Anani Dzata in a keenly contested election after securing the confidence of the student population.

Speaking after her victory, Ms Mumuni expressed gratitude to students for the confidence reposed in her and pledged to serve diligently throughout her one-year tenure.

She said her administration would focus on improving student welfare and enhancing academic life on campus.

Ms Mumuni noted that one of the key priorities of her administration would be the refurbishment of the college canteen to improve services and provide a more conducive environment for students.

She said her policies were designed to address the needs of students while promoting an inclusive and progressive learning environment.

Ms Mumuni encouraged students to remain united and support the new SRC administration in achieving its objectives.

She also urged young women and other aspiring student leaders not to allow challenges or self-doubt to prevent them from pursuing leadership opportunities.

"To anyone out there chasing a dream or fighting for a cause, keep pushing. Don't let doubts silence your voice. Believe in your vision, put in the work and let your results speak for you," she said.

Her election has been welcomed by many students, who described the outcome as a major step towards promoting women's participation in leadership within the college.

Observers believed the historic victory would inspire more female students to aspire to leadership positions both within the institution and in society.

The newly elected SRC executive comprises Ms Mumuni Nihad, President; Mr Akpoto Joseph Atsu, Vice President; Mr Lawerkpor Derrick, General Secretary; Mr Loku Noel, Financial Secretary; Ms Kuvedu Charlotte, Women Commissioner; Mr Mikado Edem, Organizer; Mr Jagri Stephen, Dining Hall Overseer; and Ms Nkegbe Abla Rosemond.

The 2026 SRC election is expected to be remembered as a landmark event that produced the first female President in the history of Akatsi College of Education.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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