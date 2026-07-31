Medeama to host CAF Champions League preliminary matches at TnA stadium

Audio By Carbonatix
Premier League champions Medeama SC will play their 2026/27 CAF Champions League Preliminary Round matches at the Tarkwa and Aboso (TnA) Stadium following the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) decision to grant the venue Category 2 Stadium Approval.
The landmark approval paves the way for the Mauve and Yellow to welcome continental football to Tarkwa for the very first time, marking a historic moment for both the club and the Western Region.
The approval follows a CAF inspection, which confirmed that the stadium meets the required standards to host CAF Youth and Women's National Team qualifying matches, as well as Preliminary Round fixtures of CAF Interclub competitions.
The development comes as a major boost, with the club now set to enjoy home advantage in front of their passionate fans as they embark on another CAF Champions League campaign.
The historic approval not only strengthens Medeama's preparations for the new season but also represents another significant step forward in Ghana's ongoing efforts to improve football infrastructure and expand the country's capacity to host continental competitions.
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