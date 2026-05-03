GPL 25/26: Salim Adams inspires Medeama SC to Crucial 2-0 win over Bibiani Gold Stars

Audio By Carbonatix
Salim Adams scored twice as Medeama SC secured a vital 2-0 victory over Bibiani Gold Stars in the Ghana Premier League, tightening their grip on the title race.
Gold Stars went into the fixture hoping to reclaim top spot, while Medeama were aiming to strengthen their advantage at the summit. The visitors, however, made the perfect start, with Adams converting from the penalty spot in the 20th minute to put Medeama ahead.
The forward struck again just before halftime, doubling the lead on the stroke of the break and effectively putting the game beyond Gold Stars’ reach.
The win extends Medeama’s lead at the top of the table to five points with just four matches remaining, putting the Tarkwa-based side firmly on course for a potential historic league triumph.
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