Laryea Kingston’s Uganda beat Ghana 8-7 on penalties to secure U-17 World Cup spot and extend Black Starlets’ absence to nine years

Ghana's Black Starlets have failed to qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup following a penalty shoot-out defeat to Uganda.

Uganda won the contest 8-7 on penalties after coming from behind twice to force a 2-2 draw in normal time.

Ghana raced into an early lead when breakout starlet Eric Gyamfi scored after just nine minutes. He rifled the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Lukyamuzi after being left unmarked at the back post.

Uganda switched to a back-three formation in response, and it did not take long for the impact to be felt.

First, Owen Mukise found space in front of Ghana's penalty box and unleashed a thunderbolt. The ball bounced in front of Starlets goalkeeper John Annan, who dived low and fast to parry it to safety.

Captain Mukise then scored directly from the resultant corner kick to draw Uganda level 12 minutes before the interval.

Buoyed by the goal, Uganda probed for the lead, but Ghana held on as the first half ended all square.

Two minutes after the break, Uganda midfielder John Owino fired a shot against the crossbar as the goalkeeper looked on helplessly.

Against the run of play, Abdul Latif restored Ghana's lead after pouncing on a loose ball.

The goal was created by Gyamfi, whose cross from the left was beautifully dummied by Clement Agyei, leaving Latif to stab home.

On the cusp of full-time, Uganda coach Laryea Kingston asked the referee to review a handball incident in Ghana's penalty area.

The referee obliged and, after a quick review, pointed to the spot.

Replays showed that Ghana right-back Nicholas Asumang handled the ball from Mukise's cross.

Ibanda Arafat stepped up for the penalty and sent John Annan the wrong way to restore parity.

The referee subsequently indicated 10 minutes of additional time, but neither side could find a winner.

Just before the match ended, Ghana coach Prosper Ogum brought on goalkeeper Michael Armah for John Annan and Mark Mensah for Nicholas Asumang, ostensibly in preparation for the penalty shoot-out.

Yet it was Uganda who prevailed, winning the shoot-out 8-7.

This is only the second time Uganda have qualified for the FIFA U-17 World Cup, having first achieved the feat last year.

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