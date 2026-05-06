U-17 Afcon: Narteh-Ogum names 21-man squad for tournament

Audio By Carbonatix
Black Starlets head coach, Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum has unveiled Ghana’s squad for the upcoming 2026 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, as his side prepares to chase continental glory in Rabat, Morocco.
The tournament is set to kick off on May 13, 2026, with Ghana opening their campaign a day later against Algeria in what promises to be a stern Group D encounter.
Drawn alongside continental heavyweights Senegal and South Africa, as well as North African side Algeria, Ghana faces a challenging path to the knockout stages. However, Dr. Ogum has expressed confidence in his selected 21-man squad, blending youthful exuberance with tactical discipline as the team aims to reclaim its status among Africa’s elite at the U-17 level.
Leading the goalkeeping department are Solomon Kesse, Michael Armah, and John Annan, all of whom have impressed during the team’s preparatory matches. Their shot-stopping abilities and composure under pressure are expected to provide a solid foundation for the team throughout the competition.
In defense, a well-drilled unit featuring Mujahid Osman, Kingsley Fosu, Issah Rafiu, Essau Atsu Kpoeti, Nicholas Essuman, Jacob Etse Kpoeti, and Gabriel Denyinah will be tasked with keeping opposition attacks at bay. The backline combines physicality and tactical awareness, qualities that will be crucial against the attacking threats posed by Ghana’s group opponents.
The midfield boasts creativity and energy, with players such as Issac Barfo, Augustine Appiah, Michael Awuli, Michael Nyantakyi, Eric Adu Gyamfi, and Mark Kagawa Mensah expected to dictate the tempo of games. Their ability to transition play and control possession will be central to Ghana’s approach as they seek to dominate matches.
Up front, the Starlets will rely on a potent attacking force led by Mark Aboagye, Abdul Latif Wunzalgu, Joseph Narbi, Gavi Robinho Yao, Clement Agyei, and David Ofori. The forward line offers pace, flair, and goal-scoring instincts, giving Ghana multiple options in the final third.
“We have carefully selected this squad based on form, discipline, and tactical understanding,” Dr. Ogum said.
“These boys have shown great commitment during our preparations, and I believe they are ready to compete at the highest level,” he added.
The Black Starlets recently played two friendly games with Ivory Coast and recorded an impressive outing carrying the hopes of Ghanaians who are eager to see a return to the glory days of youth football.
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