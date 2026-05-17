U-17 AFCON: Black Starlets lose to 10-man Senegal in second Group game

Black Starlets

Ghana’s Black Starlets suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Senegal in their second Group D game at the 2026 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Starlets started brightly and had an early goal ruled out by VAR in the 8th minute before Senegal were reduced to 10 men in the 42nd minute after El Hadji Sow was sent off for a second yellow card.

Ghana, however, failed to make their advantage count as Isaac Barfo missed a penalty in first-half added time.

Senegal capitalised in the second half with Ibrahima Dione scoring in the 57th minute to hand the former champions victory.

The Black Starlets pushed for an equaliser late in the game but were unable to break down Senegal’s defence despite their numerical advantage.

The result leaves Ghana bottom of Group D with one point ahead of their final game against South Africa.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.