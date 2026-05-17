MP arrest saga: Diplomatic passport is not automatic immunity – Amanda Clinton

Amanda Clinton, founding partner and head of chambers at Clinton Consultancy

The detention of Ohene Kwame Frimpong, the Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, in the Netherlands has triggered a legal and diplomatic crisis, exposing a severe breakdown in intelligence sharing between Ghana and its Western allies.

International lawyer and legal analyst Amanda Clinton warned that the handling of the arrest, dictated by a US warrant, constitutes a significant diplomatic snub.

She predicted that if the MP fails to block his transfer to the United States, it could severely damage future judicial cooperation, stating that she predicts fewer extraditions will be coming from Ghana should the MP fail in opposing his extradition and be extradited.

The Intelligence Blackout

A central controversy surrounding the operation is that Ghanaian state security appeared completely blindsided by the arrest of a sitting legislator on foreign soil.

Ms Clinton revealed that the omission was almost certainly deliberate on the part of Western intelligence agencies, who routinely treat high-profile politicians as high-risk entities.

She stressed that unlikely intelligence was shared with our government because he is a Politically Exposed Person (PEP) and intelligence could have been compromised.

While the strategic bypass protected the integrity of the operation, it has caused anger within Ghana’s diplomatic corridors.

Ms Clinton observed that diplomatically, however, Ghana will not appreciate the lack of courtesy extended to them.

The danger, she warned, is a corrosive public perception:

“The danger is that the public may conclude that foreign agencies know more about our own public officials than our domestic institutions do. That perception is damaging,” She stated on TV3 on Saturday, May 16.

No Immunity Shields: The Constitutional Reality

As political allies scramble to mount a defence, Ms Clinton was unequivocal that traditional political shields will fail the detained lawmaker in a European court.

She clarified that Article 117 of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, which protects MPs from criminal process while on parliamentary duties, holds no jurisdiction in Amsterdam. She pointed to the historic Assange and Pinochet cases to say that procedurally the MP could challenge this, but not based on Article 117 or immunity, which won't apply in his case.

The MP’s use of a diplomatic passport has also triggered intense debate in Accra, but Ms Clinton dismissed it as a legal irrelevance regarding arrest.

“A diplomatic passport is not a magic shield. It does not mean a person cannot be questioned or arrested. But it does mean the host state and the home state should handle the matter through proper diplomatic channels,” she explained.

Testing the Legal Thresholds

The arrest is tied to a complex, multi-jurisdictional financial crime investigation initiated by the United States, involving allegations of money laundering and fraud.

Ms Clinton insisted that despite the gravity of the accusations, the international process must be meticulously scrutinised by the MP's defence team to ensure the Western authorities have not cut procedural corners.

“If this is an extradition matter, then the first question is: what is the legal basis? Is there a warrant? Is there an indictment? Is there an Interpol notice? Is there a provisional arrest request? These are not small details. They determine whether the process is lawful,” she said.

She added that a European extradition tribunal will demand absolute proof of dual criminality—meaning the alleged actions must constitute a serious crime under both US and Dutch law.

“An extradition court will not simply ask whether the United States wants him. It will ask whether the legal threshold has been met. Procedure matters.”

A Call for State Coordination

With various state agencies offering fragmented commentary, Ms Clinton called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Attorney-General, and Parliament to present a unified, non-partisan front. She reminded the state that its obligation is not to shield an individual from accountability, but to guarantee that a citizen is not left defenceless in a foreign web.

“He must have access to lawyers. He must understand the charges or the basis of his detention. He must be able to challenge the process. These are fundamental rights, not favours.”

Ultimately, Ms Clinton argued that the embarrassment of a sitting MP being picked up at a European airport should serve as a wake-up call for Ghana to overhaul how it monitors its public officials, its diplomatic assets, and its cross-border financial intelligence networks.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.