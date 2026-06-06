Okudzeto Ablakwa rejects claims linking Ghanaians to crime in South Africa

Audio By Carbonatix
Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has dismissed allegations that African nationals, including Ghanaians, are largely responsible for criminal activities in South Africa, describing such claims as false and misleading.
Speaking in a special interview on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, Mr Ablakwa said it was inaccurate to suggest that Ghanaians are involved in criminal syndicates in South Africa.
He maintained that Ghanaian nationals living in South Africa are not perpetrators of crime but are, in many cases, victims of robbery and related security challenges.
"Ghanaians are generally law-abiding. As part of this evacuation process, South Africa demanded that they would have their crime organisations positioned at the High Commissions, so that when we are screening them, they will also check their crime database because they have some wanted suspects. Could you believe that not a single Ghanaian has been of interest to them?"
"To the contrary, a lot of Ghanaians have been at the mercy of these criminals," he said.
The minister reiterated Ghana’s commitment to safeguarding its citizens while promoting peaceful coexistence among African states.
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