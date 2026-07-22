Business, consumer confidence positive – BoG

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Asiama

The Bank of Ghana’s Composite Index of Economic Activity (CIEA), which tracks high-frequency real sector indicators, pointed to a sustained increase in economic activity as of July 2026.

According to the Central Bank, the CIEA recorded annual growth of 13.4% in May 2026 compared with 4.4% in May 2025.

Credit to the private sector, international trade activities, industrial production, and tourist arrivals, all contributed to the improved economic performance during the period.

Meanwhile, the latest confidence surveys, conducted in June 2026 showed positive consumer and business sentiments.

This was supported by optimism about growth prospects, subdued inflation, and declining lending rates.

Domestically, economic activity remained resilient in the first quarter of 2026.

Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth was 6.4%, driven by the services and industry sectors, compared with 6.2% growth recorded in the same quarter of 2025.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.