Banking and Finance

Banks’ NPLs drop to 16.1%, but credit risk remains key vulnerability

Source: Joy Business  
  22 July 2026 9:44pm
Dr. Johnson Asiama
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Asset quality of banks strengthened, with the Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio declining to 16.1% in June 2026, from 23.1% a year earlier.

Notwithstanding these improvements, elevated credit risk remained a key vulnerability.

According to the Bank of Ghana, this requires continued adherence to prudential and regulatory measures expected to further strengthen asset quality and reduce the level of NPLs across the industry.

Meanwhile, the banking sector recorded robust performance in June 2026, with strong asset growth, improved solvency, and enhanced asset quality.

Total assets increased by 30.7% to GH¢502.4 billion, supported by growth in deposits, borrowings, and shareholders’ funds.

The banks’ solvency improved, with the Capital Adequacy Ratio at 20.4% in June 2026 from 10.6% in June 2025.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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