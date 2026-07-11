Commuters pay over three times transport fare amid vehicle shortage on Nungua-Accra route

An apparent shortage of commercial vehicles on the Nungua-Accra route is forcing commuters to pay as much as GH¢20.00 for a journey that ordinarily costs GH¢6.00.

Every morning, hundreds of commuters queue at the Nungua lorry station to board the limited number of commercial vehicles travelling to Accra and Tema.

While some wait for long periods, others resort to private vehicles charging significantly higher fares to avoid reporting late for work.

Many commuters told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the situation had increased their daily transport costs and affected their ability to meet other household expenses.

Mr Solomon Mensah, a commuter, described the situation as worrying.

“Normally, I pay GH¢6.00 to Accra, but sometimes I pay GH¢20.00. Transport is already one of my biggest daily expenses, and if this continues, many workers will struggle to meet other household needs,” he said.

He said the shortage of vehicles was affecting productivity as many workers reported late to their workplaces and appealed to transport operators and the relevant authorities to help address the challenge.

Ms Elsie Koranteng, a civil servant, said she spent more than an hour waiting for a commercial vehicle before opting for a private car.

“I had an important meeting at work and could not afford to be late. Although the fare was expensive, I had no choice,” she said.

Ms Linda Ofori, a national service person who commutes daily between Nungua and Accra, said the increased transport cost was placing an additional burden on workers whose income had remained unchanged.

She said spending more on transport meant less money was available for food, rent, school fees, and other essential needs.

One of the private drivers told the GNA that passengers were not compelled to use his services and were free to accept his fare or wait for commercial vehicles.

The GNA observed long queues of commuters at the station, with some opting for private vehicles despite the higher fares to avoid delays.

Nii Akorsey Bortey II, Chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) at Nungua, reacting to the development, said the station authorities were unaware that some passengers were being exploited by private drivers charging excessive fares.

Nii Bortey explained that the station management had on several occasions encouraged passengers to board vehicles from within the lorry station, where fares and transport operations could be properly monitored and regulated, however, many passengers preferred waiting by the roadside in the belief that they would get vehicles more quickly.

According to him, this practice had made it increasingly difficult for station officials to control transport activities, as passengers often ignored the directives of station masters and opt to board vehicles outside the designated loading points, creating an opportunity for some private drivers to charge unapproved fares.

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