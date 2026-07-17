Africa

Nigeria brings home 1,490 citizens from South Africa after xenophobic attacks

Source: Reuters  
  17 July 2026 2:05am
A demonstrator waves South Africa's flag during a protest calling for the deportation of undocumented immigrants
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Nigeria has completed the voluntary evacuation of ​1,490 citizens from South Africa ‌following a series of xenophobic attacks, its foreign ministry said on Thursday, ​with the latest flight bringing ​305 returnees home from Johannesburg.

  • Foreign ministry ⁠spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa said a ​fifth evacuation flight carrying 305 ​returnees and two government officials arrived in Lagos on July 15.
  • The government said the ​evacuation followed talks with South ​African authorities over security concerns linked to ‌xenophobic ⁠attacks on foreign nationals, including Nigerians.
  • Nigeria has condemned violence against its citizens in South Africa, including ​the deaths ​of at ⁠least two nationals allegedly assaulted by security officials.
  • Despite ​strong bilateral ties with South ​Africa, ⁠Nigeria's position remains clear: xenophobia, racial intolerance and violence against its ⁠citizens ​are unacceptable, Kimiebi ​said.

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