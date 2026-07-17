Nigeria brings home 1,490 citizens from South Africa after xenophobic attacks

Audio By Carbonatix
Nigeria has completed the voluntary evacuation of 1,490 citizens from South Africa following a series of xenophobic attacks, its foreign ministry said on Thursday, with the latest flight bringing 305 returnees home from Johannesburg.
- Foreign ministry spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa said a fifth evacuation flight carrying 305 returnees and two government officials arrived in Lagos on July 15.
- The government said the evacuation followed talks with South African authorities over security concerns linked to xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals, including Nigerians.
- Nigeria has condemned violence against its citizens in South Africa, including the deaths of at least two nationals allegedly assaulted by security officials.
- Despite strong bilateral ties with South Africa, Nigeria's position remains clear: xenophobia, racial intolerance and violence against its citizens are unacceptable, Kimiebi said.
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