Nigeria brings home 1,490 citizens from South Africa after xenophobic attacks

A demonstrator waves South Africa's flag during a protest calling for the deportation of undocumented immigrants

Nigeria has completed the voluntary evacuation of ​1,490 citizens from South Africa ‌following a series of xenophobic attacks, its foreign ministry said on Thursday, ​with the latest flight bringing ​305 returnees home from Johannesburg.

Foreign ministry ⁠spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa said a ​fifth evacuation flight carrying 305 ​returnees and two government officials arrived in Lagos on July 15.

The government said the ​evacuation followed talks with South ​African authorities over security concerns linked to ‌xenophobic ⁠attacks on foreign nationals, including Nigerians.

Nigeria has condemned violence against its citizens in South Africa, including ​the deaths ​of at ⁠least two nationals allegedly assaulted by security officials.

Despite ​strong bilateral ties with South ​Africa, ⁠Nigeria's position remains clear: xenophobia, racial intolerance and violence against its ⁠citizens ​are unacceptable, Kimiebi ​said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.