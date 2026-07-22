NPP Greater Accra Regional Organiser hopeful touts experience, grassroots mobilisation record

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Greater Accra Regional Organiser hopeful, Collins Asante, has appealed to constituency executives, the Regional Council of Elders, and other eligible delegates to support his bid to become the party’s next Regional Organiser.

Mr Asante, who is number two on the ballot, said his campaign was anchored on loyalty, humility, hard work, and experience, which he described as key qualities needed to strengthen the party’s organisational structures in the region.

In a message to party stakeholders, he highlighted his contribution to the growth of the NPP’s parliamentary representation in the Greater Accra Region, from nine Members of Parliament to 21.

According to him, the achievement was the result of strategic organisation, grassroots mobilisation, sacrifice, and commitment by party members, noting that he had played a role in strengthening the party’s structures and improving its electoral performance.

“Organisers play a very vital role in mobilisation,” Mr Asante said, stressing the need for the party to elect a leader who understands the concerns of grassroots members and can work effectively with party structures.

He described himself as a dependable leader who values teamwork, unity, and respect for the party’s internal structures.

The Regional Organiser hopeful urged delegates to consider continuity, experience, and effective leadership as they prepare to vote, appealing for their support to enable him to contribute to building a stronger and more organised NPP in the Greater Accra Region.

“Together, let us reward hard work, loyalty, and dedication,” he said.

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