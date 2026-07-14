Air quality experts meet in South Africa to push investment in clean air as Africa’s pollution crisis deepens

Air quality experts from more than 40 countries have gathered in Pretoria, South Africa, for the Africa Clean Air Forum 2026 as the continent faces a mounting air pollution crisis, with new data revealing that 30 countries met the least stringent WHO air quality targets in 2025.

The four-day forum, which runs from July 13 to 16, is being held under the theme "Investment Case for Clean Air and Healthy Cities," drawing delegates from governments, development partners, the private sector, academia, and civil society. It comes at a critical time when African countries are experiencing a growing air pollution burden, yet funding for clean air action remains alarmingly low.

According to the Clean Air Fund's State of Global Air Quality Funding 2025 Report, the African region received less than 1% of global air quality funding, despite several countries experiencing high levels of exposure to deadly pollutants. The health burden is staggering: in 2023, the State of Global Air reported 1.2 million premature deaths across the continent, including significant impacts on newborns and children under five years.

Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts of South Africa's Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) welcomed delegates, emphasising the significance of the gathering. "It is an honour to welcome the global air quality community to the Africa Clean Air Forum here in South Africa. This year's forum builds on the momentum of South Africa's G20 presidency, which delivered the historic, first-ever Ministerial Declaration on air quality," she said. "We are confident the 2026 forum will consolidate progress, showcase innovative practices and reinforce Africa's leadership in addressing air pollution."

The forum builds on the legacy of South Africa's G20 presidency, which saw the adoption of a historic ministerial declaration on air quality and the inclusion of air quality initiatives within the G20 framework. South Africa successfully led the G20 to adopt a leaders' declaration by consensus despite challenges, and leaders expressed support for G20 working group initiatives on air quality.

New analysis from the Africa Clean Air Network, completed in partnership with the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service and State of Global Air, reveals that 30 countries across Africa met the least stringent WHO target for PM2.5 in 2025. While some countries have seen improvements in air quality over the last decade, others have experienced increases in pollution levels. The data offers an opportunity to establish health-protective air quality standards and undertake targeted actions to address air pollution.

For Ghana, the stakes are particularly high. Recent data shows that air pollution is now responsible for more than 32,000 deaths annually, making it the second leading cause of death after high blood pressure. The Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) 2025 report warns that dirty air is cutting the average Ghanaian's life expectancy by about 0.8 years. In Accra, pollution levels reach up to eleven times higher than World Health Organisation recommendations.

The health and economic toll is immense. The World Bank estimates that poor air quality contributes to economic losses amounting to up to 4% of GDP in heavily affected countries due to healthcare costs and lost productivity.

In Ghana alone, the economic burden associated with air pollution has been estimated at US$2.5 billion, representing approximately 4.5 per cent of the country's GDP.

Martina Otto, Head of the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC) Secretariat at the UN Environment Programme, stressed the investment case for clean air. "Clean air is not only a public health imperative, it is also an investment in sustainable development, resilient cities, and economic opportunity. In other words, the investment case in clean air in Africa is strong," she said. "The Climate and Clean Air Coalition, together with the African Union Commission, is supporting an Africa Clean Air Programme, turning evidence into action, mobilising investment, and accelerating African-led solutions that improve air quality, strengthening climate resilience, and delivering healthier lives for millions."

This year's Forum will focus on how governments, funders, cities, researchers, and private sector actors can close this investment gap by strengthening evidence-driven clean air action, scaling practical air quality solutions, and building sustainable financing models for African cities . Key goals include highlighting progress on evidence-driven clean air actions, increasing the adoption of integrated solutions for air quality data handling, and discussing pathways for sustainable funding streams, including private sector-led investments .

Ghana has been taking steps to address the crisis. Parliament recently passed the Air Quality Management Regulations, 2025, empowering the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to set emission limits, monitor air quality, and penalise polluters. The country has also been selected to champion the Africa Clean Air Programme and host a West African Centre of Excellence for Clean Air, which aims to strengthen national and regional capacity for air quality management.

At sub-national level, Ghana has demonstrated strong commitment to addressing air pollution and climate change simultaneously, with Accra becoming the first African city to join the CCAC's BreatheLife campaign and being part of Breathe Cities, a global initiative aiming to reduce air pollution and carbon emissions by 30% by 2030.

The Africa Clean Air Forum is organised by the Africa Clean Air Network (AfriCAN) in partnership with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (South Africa), Gauteng Provincial Government, the City of Tshwane, University of Pretoria, Clean Air Fund, Climate and Clean Air Coalition, Health Effects Institute, AirQo, and C40 Cities.

Ewan Botha, Member of the Executive Council for Gauteng Provincial Government, welcomed delegates to the province. "We are pleased to welcome everyone to Gauteng for a vibrant conversation on air quality across Africa. The Forum offers an opportunity for the exchange of ideas, learning from peers, and identifying opportunities for collaborative action."

The Africa Clean Air Network (AfriCAN), launched in 2023, is an Africa-based collaboration platform bringing together partners across borders, disciplines, and sectors. The network is building a shared framework to connect people, data, and solutions, strengthening African-led efforts toward clean air action.

With the continent's rapid urbanisation and growing pollution crisis, the forum comes at a pivotal moment, offering an opportunity to mobilise investment and accelerate African-led solutions to improve air quality and deliver healthier lives for millions.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.