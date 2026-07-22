Chief of Staff plants shea tree at Jubilee House to reaffirm government’s commitment to shea industry development

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, has planted a shea tree at the Jubilee House as a symbolic gesture of the government’s commitment to strengthening Ghana’s shea industry and unlocking its economic potential.
The tree-planting exercise held on Tuesday, July 21, formed part of activities to commemorate Shea Month and was aimed at highlighting the government’s determination to promote the growth and sustainability of the shea sector through strategic partnerships, value addition, and increased investment across the entire shea value chain.
The Chief of Staff said the initiative reflected the government’s commitment to supporting an industry that provides livelihoods for thousands of people, particularly women in shea-producing communities across the country.
He called on industry stakeholders, development partners, investors, and businesses to collaborate with the Global Shea Alliance to protect, promote, and expand the shea industry.
According to him, strengthening the sector would not only create sustainable employment opportunities but also drive inclusive economic growth and improve the livelihoods of communities that depend on shea production.
The government, he noted, remains focused on positioning Ghana as a leading player in the global shea economy by supporting local value addition and creating opportunities for greater participation in the international market.
The shea industry is a key source of income for many rural women, especially in Ghana’s northern regions, where shea nuts are harvested, processed, and transformed into products for both local consumption and export.
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